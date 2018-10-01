Macron on Aznavour demise: French people will share the mourning with Armenians

17:32, 01 Oct 2018
Off

Charles Aznavour’s masterpieces, his timbre, his unique radiance will survive for a long time, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

“Deeply French, attached viscerally to its Armenian roots, recognized all over the world, Charles Aznavour will have accompanied the joys and sorrows of three generations,” Macron said in a twitter post.

In a separate post, Macrron said he had invited Aznavour on a journey to Yerevan for the Summit of la Francophonie, where he was to sing.

“We will share with the Armenian people the mourning of the French people,” the French President said.

According to Reuters, President Emmanuel Macron was a big fan of Aznavour and sang many of his songs during karaoke nights with friends when he was a student, according to former classmates.

Charles Aznavour, 94, died overnight at one of his homes in the southeast of France.

