Macron on Aznavour demise: French people will share the mourning with Armenians

Charles Aznavour’s masterpieces, his timbre, his unique radiance will survive for a long time, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

“Deeply French, attached viscerally to its Armenian roots, recognized all over the world, Charles Aznavour will have accompanied the joys and sorrows of three generations,” Macron said in a twitter post.

Profondément français, attaché viscéralement à ses racines arméniennes, reconnu dans le monde entier, Charles Aznavour aura accompagné les joies et les peines de trois générations. Ses chefs-d’œuvre, son timbre, son rayonnement unique lui survivront longtemps. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 1, 2018

In a separate post, Macrron said he had invited Aznavour on a journey to Yerevan for the Summit of la Francophonie, where he was to sing.

“We will share with the Armenian people the mourning of the French people,” the French President said.

Je l’avais convié à mon déplacement à Erevan pour le sommet de la francophonie, où il devait chanter. Nous partagerons avec le peuple arménien le deuil du peuple français. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 1, 2018

According to Reuters, President Emmanuel Macron was a big fan of Aznavour and sang many of his songs during karaoke nights with friends when he was a student, according to former classmates.

Charles Aznavour, 94, died overnight at one of his homes in the southeast of France.