Soldier killed in Artsakh

Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Gevorg Haroyan (born in 1997) was wounded under unknown conditions at one of the military units located in the southeastern direction at about 10:50 a.m. today, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The soldier was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to gunshot wounds at about 3 p.m.

Investigation into the details of the incident is under way.

The Defense Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offers condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.