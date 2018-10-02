Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections in December

Snap elections will take place this December, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced.

“Snap parliamentary elections will take place in December 2018,” Pashnyan told reporters at the National Assembly.

He said a direct democratic rule has been established in Armenia. Should it turn out that I am not the people’s representative in my capacity as Prime Minister, there will be no elections. If it turns out I am people’s representative, the elections will take place,” he stated.

Pashinyan said he has presented his stance to National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan.