Armenia’s PM rallies against National Assembly

21:45, 02 Oct 2018
Off

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is holding a rally in front of the National Assembly in protest of the amendments the Parliament adopted at a special sitting earlier today.

The Prime Minister has called out several thousand demonstrators to challenge the changes, which he sees as an attempt to subvert the early parliamentary elections.

“The adoption of the bill is a plot against the highest power – the people of the Republic of Armenia, Pashinyan told thousands of supporters.

He said he had already signed orders to dismiss Ministers and Governors representing ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Prosperous Armenia Parties

He said snap elections are an absolute necessity, as the current Parliament, he said,  “does not represent people.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Parliamentary forces not to nominate candidates for Prime Minister, Pashinyan says

01:23, 03 Oct 2018

Armenia's Prime Minister says will resign

22:28, 02 Oct 2018

Parliament adopts controversial amendments to its Rules of Procedure

20:24, 02 Oct 2018

Sophia the Robot to keynote economic forum in Armenia

18:45, 02 Oct 2018

Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections in December

18:10, 02 Oct 2018

Charles Aznavour died of cardiorespiratory failure

17:35, 02 Oct 2018

Nicolas Sarkozy: I imagined Charles Aznavour immortal

16:51, 02 Oct 2018

Aznavour's work has crossed time and borders, UNESCO chief says

16:25, 02 Oct 2018

HayPost issues new postage stamp on “Europa 2018. Bridges”

15:34, 02 Oct 2018

First woman Physics Nobel winner in 55 years

15:22, 02 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Parliamentary forces not to nominate candidates for Prime Minister, Pashinyan says

Armenia's Prime Minister says will resign

Parliament adopts controversial amendments to its Rules of Procedure

Sophia the Robot to keynote economic forum in Armenia

Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections in December

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia