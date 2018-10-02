Armenia’s PM rallies against National Assembly

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is holding a rally in front of the National Assembly in protest of the amendments the Parliament adopted at a special sitting earlier today.

The Prime Minister has called out several thousand demonstrators to challenge the changes, which he sees as an attempt to subvert the early parliamentary elections.

“The adoption of the bill is a plot against the highest power – the people of the Republic of Armenia, Pashinyan told thousands of supporters.

He said he had already signed orders to dismiss Ministers and Governors representing ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Prosperous Armenia Parties

He said snap elections are an absolute necessity, as the current Parliament, he said, “does not represent people.”