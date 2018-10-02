Charles Aznavour died of cardiorespiratory failure

17:35, 02 Oct 2018
An autopsy performed Tuesday confirms that the death of the singer, following pulmonary edema, is “natural,” Le Monde reports.

Charles Aznavour died Monday morning of “natural death”, following a “cardiorespiratory failure”, said the prosecutor of Tarascon Republic, Patrick Desjardins, in a statement revealing the results of an autopsy performed Tuesday October 2nd.

“The hypothesis of a drowning following a malaise could be formally rejected,” the statement said. The body of the artist was discovered Monday at noon at his home in Mouriès, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, “lying in the bath of the bathroom adjoining the room of the deceased.”

