Charles Aznavour died of cardiorespiratory failure

An autopsy performed Tuesday confirms that the death of the singer, following pulmonary edema, is “natural,” Le Monde reports.

Charles Aznavour died Monday morning of “natural death”, following a “cardiorespiratory failure”, said the prosecutor of Tarascon Republic, Patrick Desjardins, in a statement revealing the results of an autopsy performed Tuesday October 2nd.

“The hypothesis of a drowning following a malaise could be formally rejected,” the statement said. The body of the artist was discovered Monday at noon at his home in Mouriès, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, “lying in the bath of the bathroom adjoining the room of the deceased.”