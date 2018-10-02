Charles was absent from Armenia only physically, Armenia’s President says

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has offered deepest condolences to the family of Charles Aznavour and his friends, to the peoples of Armenia and France, to millions of admirers of Aznavour’s art.

“It was a blow which caused incredible pain – Aznavour is not with us any more… The humanity lost one of the most delicate souls of the 20th century,” President Sarkissian said.

According to him, Charles’ fused image was that of aspirations and qualms, difficulties along the way and dreams, love and hatred.

The President said “throughout almost a century-long life, with his enchanting songs, incomparable appearance he brought hope to millions and comforted many in their pain.”

“This giant of artistic performance, who lived almost one hundred years, was still strong and resilient as a spring under the spotlight, his unrivaled voice still electrifies the human soul, hearts of adolescents and adults, millions of his grey-headed admirers he infected with a sunny love for life which was emanating from that Wanderer in eternity,” Armen Sarkissian added.

“We lost the Armenian, who was only physically absent from Fatherland: Fatherland was inside him, he was inside Fatherland…

“A huge and sparkling meteor has left the world and the Armenian culture but its trail will travel infinitely in the hearts and souls of the art lovers…

“I lost one of my best friends, every meeting with whom was special with its warmth and indelible impressions…

“You will always be with us, dearest Charles, with your people, with your Fatherlands – Armenia and France…

I express my deepest condolences to the family of Charles Aznavour, friends, to the peoples of Armenia and France, to millions of the admirers of Aznavour’s art.

“Walk in the light, Charles…”