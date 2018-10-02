Charles was absent from Armenia only physically, Armenia’s President says

10:35, 02 Oct 2018
Off

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has  offered deepest condolences to the family of Charles Aznavour and his friends, to the peoples of Armenia and France, to millions of  admirers of Aznavour’s art.

“It was a blow which caused incredible pain – Aznavour is not with us any more… The humanity lost one of the most delicate souls of the 20th century,” President Sarkissian said.

According to him, Charles’ fused image was that of aspirations and qualms, difficulties along the way and dreams, love and hatred.

The President said “throughout almost a century-long life, with his enchanting songs, incomparable appearance he brought hope to millions and comforted many in their pain.”

“This giant of artistic performance, who lived almost one hundred years, was still strong and resilient as a spring under the spotlight, his unrivaled voice still electrifies the human soul, hearts of adolescents and adults, millions of his grey-headed admirers he infected with a sunny love for life which was emanating from that Wanderer in eternity,” Armen Sarkissian added.

“We lost the Armenian, who was only physically absent from Fatherland: Fatherland was inside him, he was inside Fatherland…

“A huge and sparkling meteor has left the world and the Armenian culture but its trail will travel infinitely in the hearts and souls of the art lovers…

“I lost one of my best friends, every meeting with whom was special with its warmth and indelible impressions…

“You will always be with us, dearest Charles, with your people, with your Fatherlands – Armenia and France…

I express my deepest condolences to the family of Charles Aznavour, friends, to the peoples of Armenia and France, to millions of the admirers of Aznavour’s art.

“Walk in the light, Charles…”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Charles Aznavour died of cardiorespiratory failure

17:35, 02 Oct 2018

Nicolas Sarkozy: I imagined Charles Aznavour immortal

16:51, 02 Oct 2018

Aznavour's work has crossed time and borders, UNESCO chief says

16:25, 02 Oct 2018

HayPost issues new postage stamp on “Europa 2018. Bridges”

15:34, 02 Oct 2018

First woman Physics Nobel winner in 55 years

15:22, 02 Oct 2018

France's Macron tweets in Armenian

14:30, 02 Oct 2018

Leaders of 26 countries confirm participation in Francophonie summit in Yerevan

13:34, 02 Oct 2018

International Organization of la Francophonie mourns Aznavour's death

12:20, 02 Oct 2018

Aurora announces new scholarship in honor of Charles Aznavour

11:56, 02 Oct 2018

Artsakh president offers condolences to Aznavour family

10:08, 02 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Charles Aznavour died of cardiorespiratory failure

Nicolas Sarkozy: I imagined Charles Aznavour immortal

Aznavour's work has crossed time and borders, UNESCO chief says

HayPost issues new postage stamp on “Europa 2018. Bridges”

First woman Physics Nobel winner in 55 years

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia