HayPost issues new postage stamp on “Europa 2018. Bridges”

A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Europa 2018. Bridges” was cancelled and put into circulation today in the premises of the New Technologies Development and Training Center of “HayPost” CJSC.

The stamp is issued within the frameworks of “EUROPA” international program of the Association of European Postal Operators (PostEurop).

The postage stamp with nominal values of 350 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 40 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamp depicts the natural bridge located in village Tsakkar of Gegharkunik Region of Armenia.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Ashot Hakobyan, Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Armenia H.E. Mr. Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

Date of issue: October 02, 2018

Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Print run: 40 000 pcs