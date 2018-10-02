HayPost issues new postage stamp on “Europa 2018. Bridges”

15:34, 02 Oct 2018
Off

A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Europa 2018. Bridges” was cancelled and put into circulation today in the premises of the New Technologies Development and Training Center of “HayPost” CJSC.

The stamp is issued within the frameworks of “EUROPA” international program of the Association of European Postal Operators (PostEurop).

The postage stamp with nominal values of 350 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 40 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamp depicts the natural bridge located in village Tsakkar of Gegharkunik Region of Armenia.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Ashot Hakobyan, Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Armenia H.E. Mr. Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

Date of issue: October 02, 2018
Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan
Printing house: Cartor, France
Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm
Print run: 40 000 pcs

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Charles Aznavour died of cardiorespiratory failure

17:35, 02 Oct 2018

Nicolas Sarkozy: I imagined Charles Aznavour immortal

16:51, 02 Oct 2018

Aznavour's work has crossed time and borders, UNESCO chief says

16:25, 02 Oct 2018

First woman Physics Nobel winner in 55 years

15:22, 02 Oct 2018

France's Macron tweets in Armenian

14:30, 02 Oct 2018

Leaders of 26 countries confirm participation in Francophonie summit in Yerevan

13:34, 02 Oct 2018

International Organization of la Francophonie mourns Aznavour's death

12:20, 02 Oct 2018

Aurora announces new scholarship in honor of Charles Aznavour

11:56, 02 Oct 2018

Charles was absent from Armenia only physically, Armenia's President says

10:35, 02 Oct 2018

Artsakh president offers condolences to Aznavour family

10:08, 02 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Charles Aznavour died of cardiorespiratory failure

Nicolas Sarkozy: I imagined Charles Aznavour immortal

Aznavour's work has crossed time and borders, UNESCO chief says

First woman Physics Nobel winner in 55 years

France's Macron tweets in Armenian

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia