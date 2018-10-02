Leaders of 26 countries confirm participation in Francophonie summit in Yerevan

Leaders of 26 countries and two Vice-Presidents, nine Prime Ministers and three Deputy Prime Ministers have confirmed their participation in the Francophonie summit in Yerevan, chief of Armenia’s State Protocol Service Levon Minasyan told a press conference today.

He said the number could increase considering there are still a few days to register.

Secretary General of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahagn Melikyan said representatives of 83 member, associated member and observer countries of the International Organization of la Francophonie will participate in the summit.

Delegations from over 20 partner international organizations are also expected to attend the event.

A gala concert at the Republic Square on October 11 will feature world famous singers, Melikyan said.

All in all, 3,500 guests are expected to visit Yerevan, including official delegations, businessmen, culture figures and journalists.

Yerevan is fully ready to host the summit, Vahagn Melikyan stated.