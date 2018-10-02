Nicolas Sarkozy: I imagined Charles Aznavour immortal

16:51, 02 Oct 2018
Photo: Getty Images

The Great Charles is gone. His disappearance surprised me and upset me, so much I imagined him indefatigable and immortal, France’s former President Nicolas Sarkozy has said.

“He leaves us his words, his melodies, his voice – those of an absolute genius, a poet of the French song. Through his flamboyant career, Charles Aznavour has accompanied the life of every Frenchman. Who has not dreamed of “I already saw”, loved “Bohemian”, hummed “Great”, or shed a few tears while listening to the words of “They fell”?” Sarkozi said in a Facebook post.

“Charles Aznavour was above all a man of conviction, sincerity, attachment. Faithful, Charles Aznavour was also loyal to his roots and to  Armenia he loved so much and defended with passion. I will never forget the emotion of his when he discovered Aznavour House in Yerevan. I want to tell his family, his family, those many French people who loved him that I share their infinite pain,” the ex-President said.

