Parliament adopts controversial amendments to its Rules of Procedure

20:24, 02 Oct 2018
Off

With 67 votes the Armenian National Assembly adopted controversial amendments to the Law on the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier urged MPs not to register for a vote, saying that anyone who votes in favor of amendments will have declared political war against the Armenian people.

The Prime Minister took to Facebook to urge citizens to gather for a peaceful rally and said he would address the public in front of the National Assembly building shortly.

According to changes proposed by three parliamentary forces – the Republican Party, ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Prosperous Armenia Party, the sitting of the National Assembly will not be considered as failed, but will be interrupted if no discussion of the issue takes place, for example, due to an emergency or if the participation of MPs in the session is hampered.

PM Nikol Pashinyan sees the bill as part of counter-revolution efforts and as an attempt to subvert early elections.

