Sophia the Robot to keynote economic forum in Armenia

18:45, 02 Oct 2018
Internet pioneer Louis Pouzin and Robot Sophia will be keynote speakers at the economic forum to be held in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Francophonie Summit.

Sophia will address the forum and participate in a Q&A session, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Mane Adamyan told a press conference today.

Armenia will host a business forum on the sidelines of the Francophonie.

The  opening ceremony will be followed by three simultaneous sessions that will focus on the  Fourth Industrial Revolution, sustainable development and commercial relations, imports and exports.

Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. Sophia was activated on April 19, 2015 and made her first public appearance at South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) in mid-March 2016 in Austin, Texas, United States. She is able to display more than 50 facial expressions.

The Francophone Summit will take place on October 11-12. Leaders of 26 countries have already confirmed their participation in the event.

