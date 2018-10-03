France to pay national tribute to Charles Aznavour

France will pay a national tribute to Charles Aznavour at Hôtel des Invalides, the Elysee Palace has reported.

French president Emmanuel Macron will chair the ceremony and deliver a speech.

The legendary French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died Monday morning of “natural death”, following a “cardiorespiratory failure.”

The body of the artist was discovered at noon at his home in Mouriès, in the Bouches-du-Rhône.

According to Le Parisien, Charles Aznavour will be buried in the Montfort-l’Amaury cemetery, in the Yvelines. He will rest in the family vault he had built in this former twelfth-century cloister and where his parents, Micha and Knar, and his son Patrick are buried.