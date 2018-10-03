Parliamentary forces not to nominate candidates for Prime Minister, Pashinyan says

01:23, 03 Oct 2018
Off

The three parliamentary forces – the Republican Party, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Prosperous Armenia Party and Yelk bloc– will not nominate candidates for Prime Minister after incumbent PM resigns.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the announcement in front of thousands of supporters next to the National Assembly building.

The statement follows over two-hour talks with parliamentary forces.

Pashinyan said earlier today he would resign from the post. He explained that after the resignation the Parliament will have seven days to elect new Prime Minister. Should it fail to do so, it will have to hold another vote in seven days.

“If the National Assembly fails to elect new Prime Minister after a second attempt, this will lead to early parliamentary elections,” Nikol Pashinyan told said.

He believes that early elections are the only way to solve the political crisis in the country, as the current National Assembly does not represent citizens.

Nikol Pashinyan is planning to hold snap elections in the first half of December.

The Prime Minister  called out several thousand demonstrators to challenge the amendments to the National Assembly’s Rules of Procedure  that would essentially make it impossible for Pashinian to dissolve the Parliament and call a new election.

Considering that Armenia will host the Francophonie Summit October 7-12, Nikol Pashinyan will consult with some of the heads of Francophonie countries, as well as international partners before announcing his resignation.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenia's Prime Minister says will resign

22:28, 02 Oct 2018

Armenia's PM rallies against National Assembly

21:45, 02 Oct 2018

Parliament adopts controversial amendments to its Rules of Procedure

20:24, 02 Oct 2018

Sophia the Robot to keynote economic forum in Armenia

18:45, 02 Oct 2018

Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections in December

18:10, 02 Oct 2018

Charles Aznavour died of cardiorespiratory failure

17:35, 02 Oct 2018

Nicolas Sarkozy: I imagined Charles Aznavour immortal

16:51, 02 Oct 2018

Aznavour's work has crossed time and borders, UNESCO chief says

16:25, 02 Oct 2018

HayPost issues new postage stamp on “Europa 2018. Bridges”

15:34, 02 Oct 2018

First woman Physics Nobel winner in 55 years

15:22, 02 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's Prime Minister says will resign

Armenia's PM rallies against National Assembly

Parliament adopts controversial amendments to its Rules of Procedure

Sophia the Robot to keynote economic forum in Armenia

Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections in December

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia