President signs decrees dismissing Minister

11:08, 03 Oct 2018
Off

President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, dismissing Ministers representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun and Prosperous Armenia Party.

Ashot Hakobyan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

Levon Vahradyan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs.

Arthur Grigoryan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources.

Arthur Khachatryan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Agriculture.

Artsvik Minasyan has been dismissed from the post of Economic Development and Investments.

The President signed the decrees on the basis of the Prime Minister’s recommendation, in compliance with Article 131 of the Constitution and part 2 of Article 5 of the Law on Government Structure and Activity.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Colorado unveils Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway signs

17:43, 03 Oct 2018

School reopens in Stepanakert after renovation

16:00, 03 Oct 2018

PACE's Armenia monitor calls on all political forces to fully respect democratic principles

15:44, 03 Oct 2018

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for research harnessing evolution

14:59, 03 Oct 2018

Political situation should be solved through dialogue - President

13:12, 03 Oct 2018

France to pay national tribute to Charles Aznavour

12:30, 03 Oct 2018

Quebec Police recover paintings by Canadian-Armenian artist Armand Tatossian

10:14, 03 Oct 2018

A sign for Artsakh Avenue officially unveiled in Glendale

09:39, 03 Oct 2018

ANCA Welcomes Social Security Administration’s Interest in U.S.-Armenia Totalization Agreement

09:33, 03 Oct 2018

Parliamentary forces not to nominate candidates for Prime Minister, Pashinyan says

01:23, 03 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Colorado unveils Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway signs

School reopens in Stepanakert after renovation

PACE's Armenia monitor calls on all political forces to fully respect democratic principles

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for research harnessing evolution

Political situation should be solved through dialogue - President

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia