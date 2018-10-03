President signs decrees dismissing Minister

President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, dismissing Ministers representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun and Prosperous Armenia Party.

Ashot Hakobyan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

Levon Vahradyan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs.

Arthur Grigoryan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources.

Arthur Khachatryan has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Agriculture.

Artsvik Minasyan has been dismissed from the post of Economic Development and Investments.

The President signed the decrees on the basis of the Prime Minister’s recommendation, in compliance with Article 131 of the Constitution and part 2 of Article 5 of the Law on Government Structure and Activity.