The Stepanakert school N9 after Hovhannes Toumanyan was reopened today with a solemn ceremony attended by Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan.

The President thanked the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and philanthropist Gerald Turpanjian for financing and carrying out capital reconstruction of the school.

Bako Sahakyan stressed the importance of having educational institutions meeting modern standards and their continuous upgrading, considering it among the main components of raising the education level.