Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Russian ex-official Arkady Dvorkovich has been elected president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) during the FIDE General Assembly in Georgia’s Batumi on Wednesday, TASS reports.

With 103 votes Dvorkovich beat his only competitor Georgios Markropoulos, FIDE Vice President, who received 78 votes.

Another contender for the post, grandmaster Nigel Short, of Britain, withdrew his candidacy minutes shy of the voting procedure.