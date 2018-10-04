Armenian airports report 7.1% increase in passenger flow in September

16:08, 04 Oct 2018
“Armenia” International Airports said a 7.1% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan last month. The airport served 262,815 passengers against 245,363 in past September.

As for Shirak Airport of Gyumri, this September it served 15,904 passengers against just 9,646 in September 2017 (a 65% increase as compared to 2017).

Since the beginning of the year passenger flow at the two airports of Armenia has been 2,151,718 people, meaning a 11.9% increase as compared to the same period last year.

A 9.9% increase in the number of takeoff-landings has also been reported in January-September 2018.

