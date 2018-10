Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to France October 4-6.

PM Pashinyan will participate in Charles Aznavour’s funeral.

France will pay a national tribute to Charles Aznavour at Hôtel des Invalides, the Elysee Palace said earlier.

French President Emmanuel Macron will chair the ceremony and deliver a speech.

The legendary French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died Monday morning of “natural death”, following a “cardiorespiratory failure.”