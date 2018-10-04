Denmark ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

Denmark has finalized the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs on its Facebook page.
— MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) October 3, 2018
The Agreement was signed between EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini and Armenia’s then Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.
The Agreement was provisionally applied on June 1.