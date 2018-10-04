Kim Kardashian bodyguard sued for $6.1m over Paris robbery

15:30, 04 Oct 2018
Photo: Getty Images

 

Kim Kardashian West’s bodyguard is being sued for $6.1m (£4.7m) by the celebrity’s insurer after she was robbed in Paris two years ago, the BBC reports.

Insurer AIG claims Pascal Duvier and his company Protect Security “negligently” protected the star’s private apartment.

Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint and tied up during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

AIG paid for the cost of the jeweler stolen in the incident.

The five robbers, dressed as police officers, put a gun to her head while they robbed her before tying her up and locking her in a bathroom.

Mr Duvier at the time was accompanying Kardashian West’s sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, to a nightclub.

AIG’s lawsuit, filed in Delaware, reportedly claims the bodyguard and his firm left the celebrity alone in her room.

