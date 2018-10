A massive monument to Armenian alphabet has been unveiled in the Ukrainian city of Zaporozhye, vesti-ukr.com reports.

The monument is located on the territory of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The letters, each 1.5 m high, are made of granite. It took a year and a half to complete the structure.

The opening of the monument is dedicated to Armenia’s Independence Day.

According to Vice-President of the Union of Zaporozhye Armenians Rudolph Hakobyan, such monument is the first one outside Armenia.