Nominations close for the 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

12:11, 04 Oct 2018
Off

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced the end of the nomination period for the prestigious Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.

Nominations were officially opened in June at the announcement of the third Aurora Prize Laureate, Rohingya rights activist Mr. Kyaw Hla Aung, and since then a total of 719 submissions have been received, featuring an unprecedented 523 unique candidates.  The nominations for the fourth award hailed from six continents and a total of 72 countries, including the United States, Russia, Germany, Spain, Syria, South Africa, Armenia and Singapore.

Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the Aurora Prize said, “The nominations process reinforces our faith in humanity.  Just as our survival – during the Armenian Genocide – depended on the goodness of strangers, these nominees are ordinary people who demonstrate the same basic humanity and place their lives at risk to protect others. Through the Aurora Prize, we are able to express our gratitude to them by supporting their work and helping them in their work to save others.”

Each nomination will now be carefully reviewed by a panel of professionals and experts in the humanitarian field.  These specialists will prepare a shortlist of nominees who have demonstrated exceptional courage, commitment and impact.  The shortlist will then be assessed by the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, who will select the finalists and ultimately the 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate.

The Committee is chaired by actor and philanthropist, George Clooney and includes Nobel Laureates Oscar Arias, Shirin Ebadi and Leymah Gbowee; former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson; human rights activists Hina Jilani; former foreign minister of Australia and President Emeritus of the International Crisis Group, Gareth Evans; former president of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo; Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London, Lord Ara Darzi; former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power; President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Vartan Gregorian; and co-founder of Médecins Sans Frontières and former French Foreign Minister, Bernard Kouchner.

Reflecting on the nominations process, Vartan Gregorian, Aurora Co-Founder and Selection Committee member said, “Despite the fact that the hundreds of nominations are evidence of the continuing violence caused by man’s inhumanity to man, the selection process is still very satisfying because we are introduced to some of the most inspiring and courageous stories of individuals from all corners of the world.  The Aurora Prize is truly a celebration of the positive impact we can all have, at this very time when it is so sorely needed.”

The 2019 Aurora Humanitarians (finalists) will be announced on April 24, 2019 following the deliberations of the Selection Committee.  This will be followed by a weekend of events later in the year in Yerevan, where Armenia will honour the humanitarians and announce the fourth laureate, and engage humanitarians in meaningful dialogues on the world’s most pressing issues.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Theresa May dancing to Abba's 1976 hit 'Dancing Queen'

11:06, 04 Oct 2018

Denmark ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

10:09, 04 Oct 2018

Street in New York co-named "Armenia Way"

09:38, 04 Oct 2018

Mkhitaryan left out of Arsenal squad due to Karabakh conflict

21:12, 03 Oct 2018

Colorado unveils Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway signs

17:43, 03 Oct 2018

School reopens in Stepanakert after renovation

16:00, 03 Oct 2018

PACE's Armenia monitor calls on all political forces to fully respect democratic principles

15:44, 03 Oct 2018

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for research harnessing evolution

14:59, 03 Oct 2018

Political situation should be solved through dialogue - President

13:12, 03 Oct 2018

France to pay national tribute to Charles Aznavour

12:30, 03 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Theresa May dancing to Abba's 1976 hit 'Dancing Queen'

Denmark ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

Street in New York co-named "Armenia Way"

Mkhitaryan left out of Arsenal squad due to Karabakh conflict

Colorado unveils Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway signs

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia