Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches

16:22, 04 Oct 2018
Off
Photo: Getty Images

 

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the Portugal squad for this month’s internationals against Poland and Scotland, AP reports.

Ronaldo has been left off the squad for Portugal’s second game in the UEFA Nations League at Poland on Oct. 11 and a friendly match in Glasgow against Scotland three days later.

Ronaldo has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who says the player assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009. He has denied the accusation.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo also will not be called up for the next round of international games in November.

Santos said the decision was taken after a three-way conversation between him, Ronaldo and the head of the Portuguese soccer federation.

