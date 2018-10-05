Argentina’s Tucuman Province recognizes Armenian Genocide

10:00, 05 Oct 2018
Off

The legislature of the Tucuman Province in Argentina on Thursday passed a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide, keeping in line with Argentina’s national law to declare every April 24 as the “Day of Action for Tolerance and Respect between Peoples” in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Agencia Prensa Armenia reports.

“In Argentina, the agenda for the defense of human rights has a point dedicated to the Armenian Genocide, which is why the adhesion of the provinces is not only an act of accompaniment to the community, but the ratification of the commitment to this chapter of the human tragedies of the early twentieth century, which is closely linked to those that occurred later. This significant step of Tucuman, a province with little community presence, goes in that direction,” said Nicolas Sabuncuyan, director of the Armenian National Committee of Argentina.

Lawmakers Osvaldo Morelli, Irene Medina, Sandra Mendoza and Sara Assan presented the resolution, which in the past was introduced by Silvia Rojkes. With this resolution, Tucuman will become the Argentina’s 21st province to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

On June 28, the University of San Pablo de Tucuman hosted the series of lectures entitled “Denialism as a form of discrimination” organized by the National Institute Against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (INADI), the Delegation of Argentine Jewish Associations (DAIA) and the Armenian National Committee of Argentina. This event helped to propel the provincial legislator to formally recognize the Genocide.

On January 11, 2007, the Argentine State declared National Law 26,199, which establishes that on April 24 of each year it will be remembered as the “Day of Action for Tolerance and Respect between Peoples” in memory of the Armenian Genocide, with an article that invites the provinces to adhere to it. The provinces that already joined the National Law are Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chaco, Chubut, Córdoba, Corrientes, Entre Rios, Jujuy, La Pampa, La Rioja, Mendoza, Misiones, Neuquen, Rio Negro , Salta, San Luis, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Tucuman and Tierra del Fuego, along with the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. The provinces of Santiago del Estero and Formosa still did not adhere to national recognition.

