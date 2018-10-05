Artsakh to hold a day of mourning in honor of Aznavour

On 5 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on declaring October 6, 2018 the Day of National Mourning upon the death of distinguished Armenian, world-renowned singer, composer, songwriter, actor and public figure, National Hero of Armenia Charles Azanvour.

In accordance with the degree the Artsakh Republic government, ministries, state agencies, heads of regional administrations, Stepanakert mayor were directed to dip the national flag at half-mast on the day of mourning in the Artsakh Republic and the Artsakh Republic permanent representations abroad.