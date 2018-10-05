Henry Kissinger accepts President Sarkissian’s invitation to visit Armenia

10:22, 05 Oct 2018
Off

President Armen Sarkissian, who is in New York on a working visit, on October 4 had a working lunch with the renowned American state figure, diplomat Henry Kissinger, who in 1973-77 served as the US Secretary of State and was the National Security Adviser in the Administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Jerald Ford.

The President of Armenia and the former Secretary of State of the United States exchanged views on the global politics and issues of international security, particularly, those related to the South Caucasus region and existing challenges.

Armen Sarkissian and Henry Kissinger are old friends. The President of Armenia and the former Secretary of State always use the opportunity to discuss international, including different regional issues in the framework of global events.

President Sarkissian invited Henry Kissinger to visit Armenia and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.

In 1973, Henry Kissinger received the Noble Peace Prize for his efforts aimed at stopping the war in Vietnam and signing of the Paris Agreement on restoration of peace.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Emmanuel Macron: Aznavour had promised us to live a century

16:53, 05 Oct 2018

Artsakh to hold a day of mourning in honor of Aznavour

15:55, 05 Oct 2018

Nobel Peace Prize for anti-rape activists Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege

14:03, 05 Oct 2018

LIVE: France pays national homage to Charles Aznavour

12:50, 05 Oct 2018

Pashinyan, Macron to chair tribute to Charles Aznavour

11:20, 05 Oct 2018

Argentina’s Tucuman Province recognizes Armenian Genocide

10:00, 05 Oct 2018

Senator Menendez presses U.S. Ambassadorial nominees on Azerbaijani aggression

09:56, 05 Oct 2018

Tigran Balayan appointed Armenia's Ambassador to the Netherlands

20:03, 04 Oct 2018

Armenia's President honored with John Edwin Mroz Global Statesman Award

19:17, 04 Oct 2018

Last dinner with Aznavour: A 25-year friendship with Charles

17:39, 04 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Emmanuel Macron: Aznavour had promised us to live a century

Artsakh to hold a day of mourning in honor of Aznavour

Nobel Peace Prize for anti-rape activists Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege

LIVE: France pays national homage to Charles Aznavour

Pashinyan, Macron to chair tribute to Charles Aznavour

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia