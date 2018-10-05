Henry Kissinger accepts President Sarkissian’s invitation to visit Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian, who is in New York on a working visit, on October 4 had a working lunch with the renowned American state figure, diplomat Henry Kissinger, who in 1973-77 served as the US Secretary of State and was the National Security Adviser in the Administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Jerald Ford.

The President of Armenia and the former Secretary of State of the United States exchanged views on the global politics and issues of international security, particularly, those related to the South Caucasus region and existing challenges.

Armen Sarkissian and Henry Kissinger are old friends. The President of Armenia and the former Secretary of State always use the opportunity to discuss international, including different regional issues in the framework of global events.

President Sarkissian invited Henry Kissinger to visit Armenia and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.

In 1973, Henry Kissinger received the Noble Peace Prize for his efforts aimed at stopping the war in Vietnam and signing of the Paris Agreement on restoration of peace.