Pashinyan, Macron to chair tribute to Charles Aznavour

11:20, 05 Oct 2018
Off

More than 2,000 people are expected to gather Friday at Les Invalides, a national monument in the heart of Paris, to pay tribute to legendary French singer Charles Aznavour, who died on Monday aged 94.

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech at a ceremony to be held in the courtyard of Les Invalides, a complex of buildings and monuments related to French military history.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, religious leaders have also departed for France to participate in the ceremony.

Attending the ceremony are also ex-Presidents of France Nicolas Sarkozy and Francoise Holland.

