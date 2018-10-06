Armenia holds a day of mourning for Charles Aznavour

Armenia is day of mourning in honor of Charles Aznavour. Flags are flying half-mast across th republic, all entertainment programs have been cancelled.

The legendary French Armenian singer passed away on Monday aged 94.

On October 5 France paid a national homage to Aznavour in a ceremony chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Today Aznavour will be buried in a family vault outside Paris after a private funeral at the city’s St John the Baptist Armenian cathedral.