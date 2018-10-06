Armenia holds a day of mourning for Charles Aznavour

12:14, 06 Oct 2018
Off

Armenia is day of mourning in honor of Charles Aznavour. Flags are flying half-mast across th republic, all entertainment programs have been cancelled.

The legendary French Armenian singer passed away on Monday aged 94.

The Armenian flag was flown on the national mourning day declared in Armenia on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day who passed away at the age of 94

On October 5 France paid a national homage to Aznavour in a ceremony chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Today Aznavour will be buried in a family vault  outside Paris after a private funeral at the city’s St John the Baptist Armenian cathedral.

