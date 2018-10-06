Charles Aznavour buried in family vault

17:17, 06 Oct 2018
Off
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

 

French singer Charles Aznavour, who died Monday aged 94, was buried on Saturday (Oct 6) in the family vault outside Paris after a private funeral at the city’s St John the Baptist Armenian cathedral, AFP reports.

Media and public were kept away from the ceremony limited to Aznavour’s closest entourage.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, presided over the ceremony.

Following the service the cortege headed for Montfort-l’Amaury, west of Paris, where Aznavour was laid to rest alongside his parents and son Patrick, who died aged just 25 in 1976.

Afterwards, the cemetery was opened to the public to pay their own final homage to the singer who became a global entertainment name.

Saturday was declared a day of mourning  in Armenia with flags flying at half mast and masses held to mark his death.

He was expected to travel to Yerevan to participate in Francophonie summit next week.
