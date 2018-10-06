Charles Aznavour buried in family vault

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

French singer Charles Aznavour, who died Monday aged 94, was buried on Saturday (Oct 6) in the family vault outside Paris after a private funeral at the city’s St John the Baptist Armenian cathedral, AFP reports.

Media and public were kept away from the ceremony limited to Aznavour’s closest entourage.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, presided over the ceremony.

Following the service the cortege headed for Montfort-l’Amaury, west of Paris, where Aznavour was laid to rest alongside his parents and son Patrick, who died aged just 25 in 1976.