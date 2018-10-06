Churches accross Armenia pray for the peace of Aznavour’s soul

19:21, 06 Oct 2018
Off

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin held a requiem service for Charles Aznavour. The ceremony was chaired by  His Grace Bishop Arshak Khachatryan Chancellor of the Mother See.

He noted that th loss of Charles Aznavor id a pain not only for the whole Armenian nation, but also the international community, at large.

“His path to the heights of art has been full of obstacles and challenges. For two decades he consistently and stubbornly struggled to earn love and recognition by the art-loving society, overcoming different obstacles,” he noted.

“He is a true fighter, a person who finally managed to conquer the Olympus of French and international art.  Today Charles’ name is famous all over the world. He not only a symbol of Armenian-French friendship, but also a symbol of humanism, friendship,” Bishop Arshak Khachatryan continued.

Churches across Armenia prayed for the rest anf peace of Aznavour’s soul.

