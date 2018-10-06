Macron tweets in Armenian, pays homage to Charles Aznavour

French President Emmanuel Macron once again tweeted in Armenian to pay homage to Charles Aznavour.

In one tweet Macron said: “Charles Aznavour was the son, the ambassador, the friend of Armenia. He who knew the tragedy of history gave a voice to those who had been silenced.”

Շառլ Ազնավուրը եղել է Հայաստանի որդին, դեսպանը, բարեկամը։ Նա, ով գիտեր Պատմության ողբերգությունը, ձայն տվեց նրանց, ում ցանկացել էին լռեցնել։ https://t.co/p5vWJbguiP — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 5, 2018

“Thanks to Charles Aznavour, today is an opportunity to remember what we owe as a nation to all those Armenians, who fled their homeland and came to develop ours,” the French President said in a second tweet.