Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court

00:12, 07 Oct 2018
Off
Photo: Getty Images

 

The US Senate has voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, bringing to an end weeks of rancorous debate, the BBC reports.

The Senate backed Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination by 50 votes to 48.

Mr Kavanaugh had been embroiled in a bitter battle to stave off allegations of sexual assault.

But after an 11th-hour investigation by the FBI into the allegations, enough wavering senators decided to back the nomination.

Ahead of the vote, hundreds of people protesting against Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination demonstrated at the US Capitol in Washington.

