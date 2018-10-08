Armenia issues stamp dedicated to 17th Francophonie Summit

17:13, 08 Oct 2018
A souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie in Yerevan” has been cancelled and put into circulation by “HayPost” CJSC within the frameworks of 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

The souvenir sheet with nominal value of 870 AMD has been printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 12 000 pcs. Vahagn Mkrtchyan and Anna Baghdasaryan are the authors of the design. 

The postage stamp includes a fragment of the painting “Heavy-lift ships” (1983) of the French-Armenian outstanding artist Jean Carzou (Garnik Zoulumyan) and the painting “Armenia” (1923) of famous Armenian artist Martiros Saryan.

The souvenir sheet also depicts the logotype of the 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie as well as its motto “Live together” in Armenian and French languages.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the Secretary-General of the Organisation Internationale of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan and Chairman of the Board of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian.

Date of issue: October 08, 2018
Designers: Vahagn Mkrtchyan, Anna Baghdasaryan
Printing house: Cartor, France
Stamp size:  50,0 x 43,0 mm
S/sheet size: 80,0 x 60,0 mm
Print run: 12 000 pcs

 

