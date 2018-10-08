Armenia’s tourism opportunities presented at Paris fair

13:46, 08 Oct 2018
In coooperation with “Tourism Armenia” Association six local tour operators presented Armenia at “Top Resa’2018” tourism exhibition in Paris on 25-28 September. Two members of the Association and four local tour operators promoted the country under a single pavilion during the four days of the fair.

“Prior to Francophonie Summit, which focuses the attention of world community on Armenia, it a priority to present our country and its tourism potential at the most important international events of the tourism industry, “Top Resa’2018” travel fair among them,” said Syuzanna Azoyan, the chair of “Tourism Armenia” Association.

“Top Resa is a profitable platform to meet new and existing partners thus attracting a bigger flow of tourists to Armenia, especially when we have direct flights operating between Yerevan and Paris”, she added.

Historical and cultural heritage as well as wine, adventure, rural and eco-tourism opportunities were been presented at the fair.

