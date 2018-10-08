Artsakh President offers condolences over Montserrat Caballé’s death

13:02, 08 Oct 2018
Off

On 8 October Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan sent offered condolences over the demise of Montserrat Caballé. Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to her family.

“She belonged to those exceptional people who contributed to the spread of goodness and humanity in the world by their lives, activities, principles and ideas, shed light and warmth around them,” Bako Sahakyan said in a letter to Montserrat Caballé’s family.

“The visit of the distinguished soprano to Artsakh and the “Armenia and Artsakh: The Island of Christianity” Album became a significant event in our country’s life, making a substantial contribution to introducing Artsakh to the world,” the President said.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and on his own behalf Bako Sahakyan  extended  condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased, as well as millions of admirers of her art,  wishing them endurance and tenacity.

“Montserrat Caballé’s name will always remain bright in our memory,” the President said.

Montserrat Caballé visited Armenia and Artsakh twice in 2013 and 2014. During her latest visit she performed Komitas at a concert in Stepanakert.

In 2013 she released an album “Armenia and Artsakh – An Isle of Christianity.”

She was blacklisted by Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh.

