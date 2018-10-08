Economists win Nobel for work on climate and economy

This year’s Nobel prize for economics has been awarded to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer for their work on sustainable growth, the BBC reports.

The US economists’ research focuses on how climate change and technology have affected the economy.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said they had addressed “some of our time’s most… pressing questions” on how to achieve sustainable growth.

The duo will receive nine million Swedish krona (over 1 million USD).

Prof Nordhaus, of Yale University, was the first person to create a model that described the interplay between the economy and the climate, the academy said.