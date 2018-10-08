For you, Aznavour: Armenia to host two concerts in memory of the late singer

The Opera and Ballet Theater after Alexander Spendiaryan in Yerevan will host two concerts on October 29 and 30 in honor of Charles Aznavour.

The concerts had been planned long ago and Aznavour was expected to participate in the concerts, says Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts.

The idea came in 2017, when the first “For you, Aznavour” concert was organized in Yerevan with the singer present at the event.

“We decided that the concerts should be continuous to pay due tribute to the Great Maestro, says singer and actor Hayk Petrosyan, who performed Aznavour’s songs at the previous concert.

The program will include Aznavour’s most popular songs, including the Armenian translations. The legendary singer’s life and work will also be presented.

Vardan Petrosyan will also participate in the concert as a special guest. The actor has not steeped on the stage for five years following a road accident that saw two children killed.