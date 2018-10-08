Pashinyan, Tsarukyan agree on early elections

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan have signed a memorandum on holding snap parliamentary elections in December 2018.

Under the memorandum, the Prosperous Armenia faction undertakes not to nominate a candidate for Prime Minister in case incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan resigns and ensure that none of the members of the faction participate in any initiative of one-third of the Members of Parliament to nominate a candidate.

The parties undertake to conduct the election campaign in an atmosphere of mutual respect in compliance with other conditions prescribed by the current legislation of the Republic of Armenia.

The parties express their commitment to work jointly to raise the level of human rights protection in the country, to strengthen the security of Armenia and Artsakh, to enhance effective cooperation with the Diaspora, to promote foreign investments in Armenia, and to carry out deep socioeconomic reforms in the country.

Nikol Pashinyan had earlier announced he would resign to force early elections. Earlier today the Prime Minister said he would not hurry with the decision.