RFI to speak Armenian

10:47, 08 Oct 2018
Off

Radio Free International (RFI) will broadcast two 15-minute programs in Armenian starting today. The initiative is dedicated to the 17th summit of La Francophone Armenia hosts October 11 to 12.

The program called “RFI parle arménien” (RFI speaks Armenian) will be aired every day on 19:10 and 22:10.

Elena Gabrielyan is the author and host of the program. The program will cover the topics of how the French language or culture can change the life, what’s common between France and Armenia, and will present unique stories of famous French Armenians.

RFI has been broadcasting in Armenia since 1995on FM 102.4.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

For you, Aznavour: Armenia to host two concerts in memory of the late singer

18:50, 08 Oct 2018

Armenia, Russia hold joint military drills

18:37, 08 Oct 2018

Armenia issues stamp dedicated to 17th Francophonie Summit

17:13, 08 Oct 2018

Economists win Nobel for work on climate and economy

15:57, 08 Oct 2018

High-level Russian Armenian dialogue continues despite domestic changes - Grigory Karasin

15:31, 08 Oct 2018

Twenty-five players invited to Armenian national team

14:54, 08 Oct 2018

Armenia's tourism opportunities presented at Paris fair

13:46, 08 Oct 2018

Artsakh President offers condolences over Montserrat Caballé's death

13:02, 08 Oct 2018

Yerevan hosts 35th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie

11:55, 08 Oct 2018

Armen Gyulbudaghyants named Armenia head coach

09:43, 08 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

For you, Aznavour: Armenia to host two concerts in memory of the late singer

Armenia, Russia hold joint military drills

Armenia issues stamp dedicated to 17th Francophonie Summit

Economists win Nobel for work on climate and economy

High-level Russian Armenian dialogue continues despite domestic changes - Grigory Karasin

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia