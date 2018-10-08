RFI to speak Armenian

Radio Free International (RFI) will broadcast two 15-minute programs in Armenian starting today. The initiative is dedicated to the 17th summit of La Francophone Armenia hosts October 11 to 12.

The program called “RFI parle arménien” (RFI speaks Armenian) will be aired every day on 19:10 and 22:10.

Elena Gabrielyan is the author and host of the program. The program will cover the topics of how the French language or culture can change the life, what’s common between France and Armenia, and will present unique stories of famous French Armenians.

RFI has been broadcasting in Armenia since 1995on FM 102.4.