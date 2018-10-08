Yerevan hosts 35th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie

11:55, 08 Oct 2018
Yerevan hosts the 35th Ministerial Conference of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF), featuring the Foreign Ministers of the OIF member states.

The meeting started with a moment of silence in honor of Charles Aznavour.

Addressing the guests, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said “it’s a great honor” for Armenia to host the 35h Ministerial Conference and the 17 summit of the Francophonie.

He added that Armenia is fully aware of the huge responsibility and is committed to organize the events on the highest level.

He expressed gratitude to former Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian for his efforts in securing Armenia’s presidency of the organization.

The Foreign Minister hailed the role of Francophonie in contributing to the popularization of the French language in Armenia.

“For all of us Francophone is a platform of values, tolerance and diversity, where we try to respond to the main challenges we face,” he said.

He also added that Francophonie is also an important platform for cooperation in economic, educational and cultural fields.

The Foreign Minister underlined that Armenia is living a period, the people’s commitment to the values of freedom, democracy and human rights has been confirmed. These are also the values of Francophonie and are a symbol of Armenia’s velvet revolution.

 

