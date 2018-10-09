Google Plus to close after bug leaks personal information

12:54, 09 Oct 2018
Off

Tech giant Google is shutting down its social networking site Google Plus after a technical glitch was found to have compromised accounts and personal information of over 500,000 of its users.

The announcement was made by Ben Smith, Google Fellow and vice-president of engineering, in a blog post on Monday

He noted that the  company could not confirm which users were impacted by the bug.

“However, we ran a detailed analysis over the two weeks prior to patching the bug, and from that analysis, the Profiles of up to 500,000 Google+ accounts were potentially affected. Our analysis showed that up to 438 applications may have used this API,” Smith said.

He noted that Google Plus will not be shut down immediately. “To give people a full opportunity to transition, we will implement this wind-down over a 10-month period, slated for completion by the end of next August. Over the coming months, we will provide consumers with additional information, including ways they can download and migrate their data,” he wrote.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Thousands evacuated after Ukraine ammo dump blasts

11:31, 09 Oct 2018

Yura Movsisyan back in Armenia squad

10:14, 09 Oct 2018

Old Armenia: New slot game to be released

09:30, 09 Oct 2018

Pashinyan, Tsarukyan agree on early elections

21:09, 08 Oct 2018

For you, Aznavour: Armenia to host two concerts in memory of the late singer

18:50, 08 Oct 2018

Armenia, Russia hold joint military drills

18:37, 08 Oct 2018

Armenia issues stamp dedicated to 17th Francophonie Summit

17:13, 08 Oct 2018

Economists win Nobel for work on climate and economy

15:57, 08 Oct 2018

High-level Russian Armenian dialogue continues despite domestic changes - Grigory Karasin

15:31, 08 Oct 2018

Twenty-five players invited to Armenian national team

14:54, 08 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Thousands evacuated after Ukraine ammo dump blasts

Yura Movsisyan back in Armenia squad

Old Armenia: New slot game to be released

Pashinyan, Tsarukyan agree on early elections

For you, Aznavour: Armenia to host two concerts in memory of the late singer

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia