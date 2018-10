The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects a 6 percent GDP growth for Armenia in 2018 in a World Economic Overview published today.

Meanwhile, the IMF predicts 4.8 and 4.5 percent growth in 2019 and 2020 respectively. A 3% change is expected in consumer prices this year.

According to the report, global growth for 2018–19 is projected to remain steady at its 2017 level, but its pace is less vigorous than projected in April and it has become less balanced.