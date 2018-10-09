President Sarkissian discusses domestic situation with PM, Parliament Speaker

21:32, 09 Oct 2018
Off

President Armen Sarkissian today discussed the domestic situation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan.

The interlocutors discussed the ways of solving the existing problems, attaching importance to maintaining stability and ensuring an atmosphere of tolerance.

President Sarkissian welcomed the negotiation process of the past days and stressed that dialogue is the only way out of the existing situation.

President Sarkissian said he hopes the society and political forces will continue to act wisely and soberly, and be guided by the interests of the country, the Constitution and laws.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Republicans not to nominate candidate for Prime Minister

20:22, 09 Oct 2018

Differences and similarities between Armenian and Georgian revolutions

18:33, 09 Oct 2018

Turks to search Saudi consulate for missing writer

16:41, 09 Oct 2018

Romanian Parliament finalizes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

15:45, 09 Oct 2018

Slovenian arms sale to Azerbaijan worrying, Armenian lawmaker says

14:43, 09 Oct 2018

OSCE to hold monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

14:29, 09 Oct 2018

IMF predicts 6% GDP growth for Armenia in 2018

13:35, 09 Oct 2018

Google Plus to close after bug leaks personal information

12:54, 09 Oct 2018

Thousands evacuated after Ukraine ammo dump blasts

11:31, 09 Oct 2018

Yura Movsisyan back in Armenia squad

10:14, 09 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Republicans not to nominate candidate for Prime Minister

Differences and similarities between Armenian and Georgian revolutions

Turks to search Saudi consulate for missing writer

Romanian Parliament finalizes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

Slovenian arms sale to Azerbaijan worrying, Armenian lawmaker says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia