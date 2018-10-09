President Sarkissian discusses domestic situation with PM, Parliament Speaker

President Armen Sarkissian today discussed the domestic situation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan.

The interlocutors discussed the ways of solving the existing problems, attaching importance to maintaining stability and ensuring an atmosphere of tolerance.

President Sarkissian welcomed the negotiation process of the past days and stressed that dialogue is the only way out of the existing situation.

President Sarkissian said he hopes the society and political forces will continue to act wisely and soberly, and be guided by the interests of the country, the Constitution and laws.