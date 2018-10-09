Republicans not to nominate candidate for Prime Minister

20:22, 09 Oct 2018
The parliamentary faction of the Republican Party of Armenia has announced it will not be nominating a candidate for Prime Minister.

Yet, the faction considers that holding parliamentary elections in December is untimely and insist that holding them in spring 2019 would be more reasonable.

“We remain committed to our policy not to hamper the government activity. We have said on many occasions that we are not against parliamentary elections, which the government bears full responsibility for,” the statement reads.

Republicans insists that holding the elections in May-June would be more reasonable, noting that this would allow to fully discuss the amendments to the Electoral Code with parliamentary and non-parliamentary forces, civil society, international organizations in Armenia, the Venice Commission and the OSCE ODIHR Monitoring Committee.

Not accepting the government’s arguments for holding early elections in December, members of the Republican faction say they have no intention to nominate their candidate for Prime Minister.

