Romanian Parliament finalizes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

The Romanian Senate voted 96 to 0 to unanimously approve the bill on ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), thus finalizing the ratification of the Agreement by the Romanian Parliament, Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan informs.

The lower chamber of the Parliament – the Chamber of Deputies – ratified the deal on June 27.

The draft law will come into force after it is signed by the country’s President and is officially published.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on November 24.