Slovenian arms sale to Azerbaijan worrying, Armenian lawmaker says

Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Edward Sharmazanov has shared the concerns over Slovenian arms sale to Azerbaijan with Slovenia’s National Council President Andrej Danko.

At a meeting in Antalia, Sharmazanov described the sale of weapons produced by the Slovenian MSM Martin Company to Azerbaijan “is worrying and unacceptable.”

“That country uses the weapons against the peaceful population of Artsakh,” Sharmazanov said.

The parties stressed the importance of solving all conflicts, including the Karabakh issue, in a peaceful way.

The interlocutors reflected on issues of development of inter-parliamentary relations, attached importance to the intensification of reciprocal visits and cooperation on the level of friendship groups.

Edward Sharmazanov emphasized the importance of soonest ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.