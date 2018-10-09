Thousands evacuated after Ukraine ammo dump blasts

11:31, 09 Oct 2018
Off

Explosions and fire have hit an ammunition depot in Ukraine, officials say, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people, the BBC reports.

Videos on social media showed the blaze and explosions on the horizon near Ichnya, Chernihiv region.

Around 10,000 people were moved from the area around the depot, about 176km north-east of the capital Kiev, emergency services say.

As yet there is no word on casualties or the cause of the blasts.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman tweeted that local authorities would provide accommodation for the evacuated, and that emergency services were on hand to help people.

The initial explosion at the base occurred at around 03:30 local time (00:30 GMT).

