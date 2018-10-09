Turks to search Saudi consulate for missing writer

Photo: EPA

Turkey says it will conduct a search of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul over the missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the BBC reports.

The country’s foreign ministry said Saudi Arabia was “open to co-operation” and a requested search of the building could now go ahead as part of the investigation.

Mr Khashoggi was last seen visiting the consulate last week and Turkey says he may have been murdered there.

Saudi Arabia denies the suggestion.

It says the journalist left the consulate shortly after arriving, while Turkey says he was not seen leaving the building.