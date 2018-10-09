Turks to search Saudi consulate for missing writer

16:41, 09 Oct 2018
Off
Photo: EPA

 

Turkey says it will conduct a search of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul over the missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the BBC reports.

The country’s foreign ministry said Saudi Arabia was “open to co-operation” and a requested search of the building could now go ahead as part of the investigation.

Mr Khashoggi was last seen visiting the consulate last week and Turkey says he may have been murdered there.

Saudi Arabia denies the suggestion.

It says the journalist left the consulate shortly after arriving, while Turkey says he was not seen leaving the building.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

President Sarkissian discusses domestic situation with PM, Parliament Speaker

21:32, 09 Oct 2018

Republicans not to nominate candidate for Prime Minister

20:22, 09 Oct 2018

Differences and similarities between Armenian and Georgian revolutions

18:33, 09 Oct 2018

Romanian Parliament finalizes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

15:45, 09 Oct 2018

Slovenian arms sale to Azerbaijan worrying, Armenian lawmaker says

14:43, 09 Oct 2018

OSCE to hold monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

14:29, 09 Oct 2018

IMF predicts 6% GDP growth for Armenia in 2018

13:35, 09 Oct 2018

Google Plus to close after bug leaks personal information

12:54, 09 Oct 2018

Thousands evacuated after Ukraine ammo dump blasts

11:31, 09 Oct 2018

Yura Movsisyan back in Armenia squad

10:14, 09 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

President Sarkissian discusses domestic situation with PM, Parliament Speaker

Republicans not to nominate candidate for Prime Minister

Differences and similarities between Armenian and Georgian revolutions

Romanian Parliament finalizes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

Slovenian arms sale to Azerbaijan worrying, Armenian lawmaker says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia