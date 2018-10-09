Yura Movsisyan back in Armenia squad

Yura Movsisyan is back to the Armenian national team squad after a three-year break.

“After 3 years of not playing for my National Team I have decided to go back and play again. I didn’t think I would ever return because of everything that happened but we have a new free Armenia and nothing makes me more proud than to join my team,” the forward said in a Facebook post.

Movsisyan hopes to see a full stadium at the games on the 13th and 16th.

“Only way we will get back to winning ways is with the support of our fans,” he said.

Armenia will host Gibraltar and FYR Macedonia on October 13 and 16 respectively.