Yura Movsisyan back in Armenia squad

10:14, 09 Oct 2018
Off

Yura Movsisyan is back to the Armenian national team squad after a three-year break.

“After 3 years of not playing for my National Team I have decided to go back and play again. I didn’t think I would ever return because of everything that happened but we have a new free Armenia and nothing makes me more proud than to join my team,” the forward said in a Facebook post.

Movsisyan hopes to see a full stadium at the games on the 13th and 16th.

“Only way we will get back to winning ways is with the support of our fans,” he said.

Armenia will host Gibraltar and FYR Macedonia on October 13 and 16 respectively.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Google Plus to close after bug leaks personal information

12:54, 09 Oct 2018

Thousands evacuated after Ukraine ammo dump blasts

11:31, 09 Oct 2018

Old Armenia: New slot game to be released

09:30, 09 Oct 2018

Pashinyan, Tsarukyan agree on early elections

21:09, 08 Oct 2018

For you, Aznavour: Armenia to host two concerts in memory of the late singer

18:50, 08 Oct 2018

Armenia, Russia hold joint military drills

18:37, 08 Oct 2018

Armenia issues stamp dedicated to 17th Francophonie Summit

17:13, 08 Oct 2018

Economists win Nobel for work on climate and economy

15:57, 08 Oct 2018

High-level Russian Armenian dialogue continues despite domestic changes - Grigory Karasin

15:31, 08 Oct 2018

Twenty-five players invited to Armenian national team

14:54, 08 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Google Plus to close after bug leaks personal information

Thousands evacuated after Ukraine ammo dump blasts

Old Armenia: New slot game to be released

Pashinyan, Tsarukyan agree on early elections

For you, Aznavour: Armenia to host two concerts in memory of the late singer

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia