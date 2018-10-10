Armenian PM “gets acquainted” with Sophia the Robot

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “got acquainted” with humanoid robot Sophia -at an economic forum held in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

“Today I got acquainted with Sophia the Robot. She said she felt wonderful in Armenia.Together we discovered that I speak Armenian, Russian, English, French and she knows English and Chinese,” the Armenian Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.